Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Variety
2023-03-07 | 10:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Apple releases new yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
Apple has a tendency to introduce a new iPhone color in Spring. And this time, it’s yellow. The company is adding the color option to both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Last Spring, the company launched a new green color (Alpine green for the Pro models) for the iPhone 13 series, and in 2021, it unveiled a purple colorway for the iPhone 12 series.
The Cupertino-based phone maker already offers these devices in midnight (black), starlight, red, blue, and purple. I’m just sad they didn’t call the new color “banana”.
“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.
Devices with the new color are available for pre-order from March 10 and they will be available starting March 14 in-store and online.
Along with this, the company is also launching new cases in Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky (light blue), and Iris (purple) colorways.
What’s more, Apple is adding new bands to the spring lineup. Users can buy a $49 solo loop in Canary Yellow, Olive, Purple Fog, and Sprout Green colorways; a $49 sports band in Sky, Bright Orange, and Olive colorways; and a $99 braided solo loop in Purple, Bright Orange, and Olive colorways.
TechCrunch
Variety
Apple
IPhone
14
Yellow
Release
Color
14 Plus
