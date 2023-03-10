Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship

Variety
2023-03-10 | 09:54
High views
Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship
Lebanon achieves third place at Asian Children Alpine Ski Championship

The Lebanese delegation of the Ski and Biathlon Federation ended its participation in the 31st Asian children Alpine Ski Championship, held on the slopes that will organize the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in South Korea.   

Lebanon ranked third in the tournament after South Korea ranked first, and Kazakhstan ranked second.   

Skier Sarah Estephan won the bronze medal in the short slalom event.   

The members of the Lebanese delegation will participate in a one-week alpine skiing training camp in South Korea organized by the International Ski Federation.
 

