LBCI sources: Syria to attend IMF meetings in Washington with official delegation

Middle East News
12-04-2025 | 10:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
LBCI sources: Syria to attend IMF meetings in Washington with official delegation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: Syria to attend IMF meetings in Washington with official delegation

According to LBCI sources, the Syrian government will participate in the upcoming International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington through an official delegation. 

The delegation will be headed by Syrian Foreign Minister, with the participation of the Ministers of Finance and Economy and the Governor of the Central Bank. 

Middle East News

LBCI

Syria

IMF

Meetings

Washington

Delegation

LBCI Next
Iran foreign minister meets Omani officials ahead of US talks: State TV
Turkey to seek lifting of Syria sanctions: Erdogan tells Sharaa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-12

IMF delegation in Beirut for financial reform talks, meetings with Lebanese officials planned

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-09

Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-29

Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

LBCI
Middle East News
12:22

Iran, US 'very close' to agreeing on content of talks: Araghchi

LBCI
Middle East News
11:06

Oman FM says US-Iran talks held in 'friendly atmosphere'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Israel says troops complete takeover of key south Gaza corridor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-11

US insists talks with Iran will be 'direct'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More