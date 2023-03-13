Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars

2023-03-13 | 08:21
Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars
1min
Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards took place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and were broadcast live on ABC television. The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners:

BEST PICTURE
 
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
 
Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

"Navalny"

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
 
"Women Talking," screenplay by Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Naatu Naatu," from "RRR," music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

SOUND

"Top Gun: Maverick"

FILM EDITING

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

"All Quiet On The Western Front"
 
COSTUME DESIGN

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth Carter

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"The Whale"

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

"The Elephant Whisperers"

SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION

"An Irish Goodbye"

SHORT FILM, ANIMATED

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
 

