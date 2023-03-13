News
Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars
Variety
2023-03-13 | 08:21
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards took place at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and were broadcast live on ABC television. The following is the full list of 2023 Oscar winners:
BEST PICTURE
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST ACTRESS
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
"Navalny"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Everything Everywhere All at Once," written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"Women Talking," screenplay by Sarah Polley
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"All Quiet on the Western Front," Volker Bertelmann
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Naatu Naatu," from "RRR," music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyrics by Chandrabose
CINEMATOGRAPHY
"All Quiet On The Western Front," James Friend
VISUAL EFFECTS
"Avatar: The Way of Water"
SOUND
"Top Gun: Maverick"
FILM EDITING
"Everything Everywhere All at Once"
PRODUCTION DESIGN
"All Quiet On The Western Front"
COSTUME DESIGN
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Ruth Carter
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
"The Whale"
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
"The Elephant Whisperers"
SHORT FILM, LIVE ACTION
"An Irish Goodbye"
SHORT FILM, ANIMATED
"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
Reuters
