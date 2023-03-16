News
Warp brings an AI bot to its terminal
Variety
2023-03-16 | 10:31
Warp brings an AI bot to its terminal
Warp, a fast-growing startup that is working on building a better terminal, today announced that it has added a new chat feature (unsurprisingly based on ChatGPT) that will help its user with using the command line and troubleshooting errors.
We’ve obviously seen a flood of ChatGPT-enabled services lately, with some more interesting than others, but this feels like a legitimately useful application of the technology. The command line is, after all, isn’t necessarily the most user friendly of interfaces — and that means that even experienced users often have to resort to troubleshooting by searching for answers on Stack Overflow.
“The terminal is a notoriously difficult tool. It’s difficult to know how to do workflows. It’s difficult to understand errors. It’s difficult to write scripts,” Warp co-founder and CEO Zach Lloyd explained. “We think that there’s a pretty significant opportunity to put AI in the core of the app in a way that makes it so that it can do most of these things for you.” He also noted that this is a good way for new users to learn how to use the terminal.
As you would expect, Warp is exposing the chat interface, dubbed Warp AI, as a sidebar in the terminal, but the team did some nifty things here that make it easy to copy and paste commands back and forth. “What wouldn’t make sense to me is if we just had a bolted on ChatGPT in a way that didn’t integrate with the terminal,” said Lloyd.
At any point during a terminal session, users can bring up the new Warp AI features and start chatting away. And while the team tuned the bot so you won’t be able to talk about anything that ChatGPT knows about, it will happily talk about Bash scripts, Python errors and more.
As Lloyd noted, one of the issues with ChatGPT is that its information isn’t always the freshest. That’s less of a problem here, given that most of these command line tools don’t change all that quickly, but it’s something the team hopes to change over time.
For now, Warp AI is available free of charge, with a limit of 100 sessions per day. Over time, it will become a paid feature. Warp does have to pay for access to the OpenAI API, after all.
Interestingly, this is actually Warp’s second AI integration. The company previously launched a “natural language to command” feature that — no surprise — translates a user’s query in natural language to a terminal command.
TechCrunch
Variety
ChatGPT
OpenAI
Warp
Developers
Terminal
Bot
AI
Artificial Intelligence
New
Chat
Feature
Related Articles
Variety
2023-03-14
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Variety
2023-03-14
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Variety
2023-03-10
Discord updates its bot with ChatGPT-like features, rolls out AI-generated conversation summaries and more
Variety
2023-03-10
Discord updates its bot with ChatGPT-like features, rolls out AI-generated conversation summaries and more
World
09:58
China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints
World
09:58
China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints
Variety
2023-03-07
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
Variety
2023-03-07
Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:55
Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance
Variety
10:55
Fairmatic raises $46M to bring AI to commercial auto insurance
Variety
10:41
Mavn launches its app to connect influencers with brands and provide paid experiences
Variety
10:41
Mavn launches its app to connect influencers with brands and provide paid experiences
Variety
10:36
Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers
Variety
10:36
Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
World
08:28
More unrest in Senegal as police clash with opposition supporters
World
08:28
More unrest in Senegal as police clash with opposition supporters
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
BDL's Central Council will reconvene on Wednesday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
BDL's Central Council will reconvene on Wednesday
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
7
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
8
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
