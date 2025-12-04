Visa plans Syria launch after deal with central bank on digital payments

Middle East News
04-12-2025 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Visa plans Syria launch after deal with central bank on digital payments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Visa plans Syria launch after deal with central bank on digital payments

Visa said on Thursday that it plans to launch operations in Syria, following an agreement with Syria's central bank on a roadmap to develop a digital payments ecosystem, according to a company statement.

"The immediate focus will be on working with licensed financial institutions to develop a robust and secure payments foundation. This includes issuing payment cards and enabling digital wallets using global standards," Visa said.

In November, the International Monetary Fund visited Damascus and said it will provide technical assistance on financial sector regulation, the rehabilitation of payment and banking systems and rebuilding the central bank's capacity to effectively implement monetary policy for low and stable inflation and supervision of the banking system.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Visa

Syria

Central Bank

Digital

Payments

LBCI Next
Israel identifies body of returned hostage, remains of Israeli officer still in Gaza
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-03

Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-21

Netanyahu signals caution on security deal with Syria amid military buildup on Lebanese front

LBCI
World News
2025-10-08

Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Starmer says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

Positive atmosphere marks Central Bank meeting with Association of Banks: Banking sources to LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

Syria’s Central Bank Governor: Refugees’ return will push growth above World Bank projections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Iran’s FM invites Lebanese counterpart to Tehran for talks on bilateral relations

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Iraq to amend published terror-finance list after erroneous inclusions

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-08

16-year-old arrested after 2 killed at Turkey police station: Interior Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV concludes Beirut visit: Lebanon is more than a country; it is a message

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Lebanese Army chief meets UNIFIL commander to discuss coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

PM Salam briefed on mechanism talks; Qatari Ambassador: “We care about Lebanon”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:02

Sources reveal details of Lebanon-Israel ceasefire mechanism meeting to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
04:19

Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Israel targets Jbaa and Mahrouna in South Lebanon following evacuation warning—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More