Hamas armed wing says to hand over another hostage body at 1700 GMT

Hamas' armed wing said it would return on Monday the body of a hostage recovered the day before as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.



The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said it "will hand over the body of an Israeli prisoner, which was exhumed yesterday in the Gaza Strip, at 8 pm Gaza time (1700 GMT)."



If the handover takes place, it will be the 13th deceased hostage returned by Hamas since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.





AFP