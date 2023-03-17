YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel

Variety
2023-03-17 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
YouTube restores Donald Trump&#39;s channel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel

Alphabet Inc-owned (GOOGL.O) YouTube said on Tuesday it lifted restrictions on former US President Donald Trump's channel, following a more than two-year suspension after the deadly Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) had reinstated Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts earlier this year, while his Twitter account was restored in November by new owner Elon Musk.

"We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election." YouTube said in a tweet, referring to the move.
 
The video streaming platform banned Trump in 2021 for violating its policy of inciting violence after his supporters stormed the US Capitol when Congress began to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Social media has been a key vehicle for reaching voters and fundraising and could give a boost to Trump, who will make another run for the presidency in 2024. Trump has more than 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and another 34 million followers on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram.
 
But the former president is yet to make a post on the Meta-owned platforms or Twitter. Instead he has stuck to his Truth Social platform, the social media platform he founded in late 2021, where he has nearly 5 million followers.

Opponents of Trump's return point to the messages he has posted on Truth Social as evidence that he continues to pose the same risk that led various social media platforms to suspend him in the first place.
 

Variety

YouTube

Donald Trump

Former

US

President

Restore

Channel

LBCI Next
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-28

US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
Sports
10:38

Former pro breaks record for world's longest surf in Australia

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

China 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president 'transit' plans amid reported US trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Lebanese presidential file in focus as diplomatic efforts intensify

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
14:10

LBCI supports talented youth in IAEA's Global Comic Book Contest on Space Project

LBCI
Variety
13:16

LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards

LBCI
Variety
11:39

French bulldog claims title of top US purebred, dethroning Labrador retriever

LBCI
Variety
11:35

TikTok and MLS enter multiyear partnership to deepen the league’s presence on the app

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

KSA's FM bin Farhan, France's FM Colonna discuss stability in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Yext hops on the generative AI train with Yext Chat, an enterprise-focused chatbot

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app