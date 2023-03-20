Lebanese Charbel Diab wins in 'UAE Warriors 40 Arabia 10'

Lebanese Charbel (Bilou) Diab, from the town of Blat, in the Byblos District, raised the name of Lebanon high after his recent win, achieving remarkable success in the "UAE Warriors 40 Arabia 10" world professional boxing tournament.



After a challenging match, the Lebanese boxer culminated in his victory over his Egyptian counterpart Mahmoud Afia in the tournament held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



After this achievement, Charbel Diab dedicated the win to all Lebanese, especially the people of his hometown.