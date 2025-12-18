US, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday: Official

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-12-2025 | 11:10
High views
US, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday: Official
US, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday: Official

U.S. President Donald Trump's global envoy Steve Witkoff will meet officials from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey in Miami on Friday to discuss the next phase of the Gaza truce, a White House official told AFP.

Progress has so far been slow in moving to the second stage of October's deal, under which Israel is to withdraw from its positions, an interim authority is to govern Gaza instead of Hamas, and an international stabilization force is to be deployed.

Israel-Gaza War Updates

ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-15

ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-15

Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-15

Witkoff, Kushner brief EU foreign ministers on Gaza via video conference, EU official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-14

Hamas says Israel's killing of senior commander threatens ceasefire

