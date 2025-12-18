News
US, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday: Official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-12-2025 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday: Official
U.S. President Donald Trump's global envoy Steve Witkoff will meet officials from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey in Miami on Friday to discuss the next phase of the Gaza truce, a White House official told AFP.
Progress has so far been slow in moving to the second stage of October's deal, under which Israel is to withdraw from its positions, an interim authority is to govern Gaza instead of Hamas, and an international stabilization force is to be deployed.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Qatar,
Turkey,
Egypt
talks
Miami
Friday:
Official
ICC rejects Israeli bid to halt Gaza war investigation
Previous
