The Lebanese MMA delegation returns to Beirut with a big win
Variety
2023-03-21 | 04:00
The Lebanese MMA delegation returns to Beirut with a big win
A Lebanese MMA Federation delegation returned from the Evolution Championship held in Egypt, which ended with Lebanon achieving great success.
This delegation includes 15 years old Abbas Karaki, 14 years old Jawad Al Zoghbi, with two gold medals, and the professional coach Amer Abdel Nabi, for the belt title (93 kg).
Over the past few days, Lebanese athletes have been shining and excelling in various championships.
On Saturday evening, Lebanese Muay Thai players are set to arrive in Lebanon after participating in Thailand's
World Muaythai Championship
and winning three gold medals.
In addition to Charbel (Bilou) Diab, who raised the name of Lebanon after his recent win in the "
UAE Warriors 40 Arabia 10
."
Variety
Sports
Lebanese
MMA
Delegation
Evolution
Championship
Egypt
Lebanon
Athletes
