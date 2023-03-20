Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand

Variety
2023-03-20 | 10:39
High views
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
1min
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand

MCS Club won three gold medals at the World Muaythai Championship (WMF) held in Bangkok from March 12 until March 20, 2023.  

In the details, Lebanese athletes opened the winning streak through the champion Hussein Qaiq, who won a gold medal after qualifying by lot in the semi-finals. After that, he faced his French counterpart in the final and beat him by withdrawing.   

As for the champion Ali Badreddine, he won in the quarterfinals against a Kyrgyz player and qualified for the semi-finals, where he won by knockout in the third round against an Uzbek player. In the final round, he won the gold medal at a Kazakh player's expense.   

Fadel Nasrallah, who began his march towards the title by winning the quarterfinals over his Brazilian opponent Andre Duarte, qualifying for the semi-finals and beating the Uzbek player Qobilov Islombek by knockout in the third round, to return and win the final match against the Ivorian champion Bayeck Herode Junior, and achieve the third Lebanese golden title in the tournament.   

The Lebanese athletes are expected to arrive at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Saturday, and a ceremony will be held for the delegation's personnel.
 

