Ford unveils the all-new €45,000 Explorer EV for the European market
Variety
2023-03-21 | 08:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ford unveils the all-new €45,000 Explorer EV for the European market
Ford today took the wraps off the Explorer EV. The €45,000 model, which is headed to the European market, shares little with the internal combustion vehicle that carries the same name. The Explorer EV is smaller, features an entirely new design in and out, and has a starting price nearly €10,000 higher.
The car company is only showing pretty pictures at this time. Few details were released including electric range and performance information, though Ford says the Explorer EV will be available in both AWD and RWD configurations. Inside, the Explorer EV features several novel features including a large 15-inch screen that can tilt to better combat glare. Capacitive buttons are used throughout the dash, and a large compartment that can store and recharge two smartphones comes standard. Unlike the current Explorer, the Explorer EV has seating for five, down from seven.
While electric range was not announced, Ford says the Explorer EV will recharge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.
The Ford Explorer EV is one of two vehicles Ford is building using Volkswagen Group’s all-electric “MEB” platform. Ford said it has no plans to bring this vehicle to the US. But that begs the questions: When will Ford launch a midsize electric EV in the United States, and will it be called the Explorer? The Ford Explorer has been Ford’s mainstream sport utility vehicle since it launched in 1991. Sales peaked in 2000 when Ford sold over 445,000 Explorers though sales have remained steady since 2015. In 2022 Ford sold 207,673 Explorers, and according to Kelly Blue Book, it’s among the top selling SUVs offered by an American manufacturer.
“Explorer is a trailblazer for a new breed of exciting Ford electric vehicles,” Martin Sander, general manager of Ford’s European EV business, said in a release. “Steeped in our American roots but built in Cologne for our customers in Europe, it is road trip-ready for the big adventures and fully loaded with everything our customers will need for their daily drives.”
TechCrunch
Variety
Ford
Unveils
Explorer
NEW
EV
Electric
Vehicle
European
Market
