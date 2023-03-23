India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture

Variety
2023-03-23 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India&#39;s Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 bln into super app venture

Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group is considering injecting another $2 billion into its super app venture to bolster its digital business, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The funds would help the group's online platform Tata Neu strengthen its digital offerings, fix technical glitches, and meet any new spending needs, the report said.

The injection would take place over two years if the deal goes through, it added.
 
Tata Group has also asked Tata Digital to look for ways to boost the valuation of the super app, according to the report.

A Tata Group spokesperson declined to comment on the report, while Tata Digital did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Tata launched the e-commerce super app in April last year, offering everything from apparel to air tickets in a renewed push for a slice of a fast-growing market dominated by Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Walmart's (WMT.N) Flipkart.
 

Variety

India

Tata Group

Mulls

Pumping

Super

App

Venture

Strengthen

Digital

Offerings

LBCI Next
Ford sees $3 billion pretax loss in its EV business this year
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:04

YouTube shutting down Indian social commerce app Simsim

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Japan PM Kishida, India's Modi set to strengthen cooperation, Kishida says

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:43

Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport

LBCI
Variety
10:31

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems

LBCI
Variety
10:01

Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Ogero announces open strike starting Friday

LBCI
World
12:05

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14

World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia

LBCI
Middle East
05:06

Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app