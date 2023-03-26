Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

During The Voice France 2023's Blind Auditions, Lebanese Marilyne Naaman astonished both the audience and the show's all-five-member jury with her performance alongside Chady, who was playing on the Oud.



24-year-old Maryline, who comes from Lebanon, is an actress and singer who has been singing since she was young. While participating in The Voice, she aims to show the public a mix of cultures, combining Oriental and French aspects.



During the Blind Auditions on Saturday, March 25, 2023, Marilyne amazed the crown, singing "Je suis Malade" by Lara Fabian. The jury, which consists of Amel Bent, Zazie, Vianney, BigFlo and Oli, described her "pure" voice as an "instrument."