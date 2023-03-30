News
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
Variety
2023-03-30 | 03:10
Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming
After her first participation in the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships last summer and her achievements for the Lebanese national team, Lebanese swimmer Lori Awad confirmed that she is on the right path to represent Lebanon in significant upcoming events.
Awad was able to dominate all the rounds that she swam at the Club De Natation St-Laurent in Montreal. Under the supervision of the Canadian Swimming Federation, she won four gold medals after coming first in the following races: 50-meter butterfly, 100-m butterfly, 100-m freestyle, and 200-m relay.
A large crowd of the Lebanese community in Canada accompanied Awad in her races, which she prepared for under the supervision of her American coach, Laura Davis.
Variety
Sports
Lebanese
Swimmer
Canada
Montreal
Lebanon
Diaspora
Expatriates
Athlete
