L'Oréal Paris honored, within the "Women Of Worth" program, ten pioneering Lebanese women who overcame difficulties and achieved remarkable successes in their fields in Lebanon and the world.



A gala dinner, "Walk your Worth," attended by more than 150 invited personalities and media professionals, was held at the Middle East Airlines (MEA) training center in Beirut.



Emilie Wahab, L'Oréal Country Manager, said during the celebration that the company has always cared for the cause of women and appreciated their active role. It is proud to honor the distinguished achievements of ten Lebanese women who overcame challenges and achieved milestones, as their work is an inspiration for generations.



According to a statement, the following honored Lebanese women were chosen:

Nayla Tueni - Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of "An-Nahar" newspaper. She was awarded in the Media category, as she is a prominent Lebanese journalist.

Hiba Al Kawas - President of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music. She was awarded in the Arts category. She is a Lebanese operatic singer and composer, academic researcher, and pioneer of Arabic opera.



Ghida Anani - Founder and Director of Abaad Association, was awarded in the Social Responsibility category. She led several public campaigns, such as the #Undress522 campaign, which resulted in the abolition of Article 522 of the Lebanese Criminal Code.



Captain Rola Hoteit - Pilot at Middle East Airlines (MEA). Hoteit was awarded in the category of Bravery, and she is the pilot of the Airbus A320 and A330 planes and the first Lebanese female pilot.



Mireille Hayek - Founder and Owner of Em Sherif Restaurant, was awarded in the Gastronomy category. She is known in Lebanon and the Arab world for her dedication and leadership in her restaurant that revives the Lebanese tradition, which was a success in Lebanon and abroad, such as in London and Monaco.



Yola Noujaim - Architect, founder of "Jabalna" festival, and owner of "Al Fundok" hotel. She was awarded in the Sustainability category. She has restored the old school in Maaser Al Chouf in a rustic style to become the "Al Fundok Boutique Hotel." It is a non-profit community project that encourages local tourism, generates sustainable income, and promotes preserving environmental, cultural, and culinary heritage.



Fadia El Mendelek - Hair Specialist. Awarded in the Beauty category, she is an expert in hairdressing who has won many European awards thanks to her talent and creativity.



Danielle Hatem - Founder and CEO of "D Does Business," a successful blog highlighting economic realities to educate young people about the latest business headlines, motivating them to entrepreneurship and business growth. She was awarded in the Digital Business category.



Rana Hayek - Electro-Mechanical Engineer and Automotive Technician, was awarded in the Excellence category. She is the first Lebanese professional auto technician. She holds the position of Diagnostic Engineer at Sigma, the exclusive agent for Seat, Mitsubishi, and Ducati brands.



Aleen Sabbagh - Founder and Owner of "The Concept" brand was awarded in the Design category. What started with her as a passion for fashion turned into a full-fledged brand. She constantly moves from one factory to another, intending to design ever-changing fashion collections that sell out quickly.