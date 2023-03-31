Lebanese woman climbs summit closest to the sun

Variety
2023-03-31 | 08:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese woman climbs summit closest to the sun
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese woman climbs summit closest to the sun

Lebanese mountaineer, explorer, and life coach Youmna Maalouf has climbed Chimborazo, a mountain peak located in central Ecuador, in the Cordillera Occidental of the Andes.   

Rising to 6,263 meters above sea level, it is one of the highest peaks in Ecuador. As an inactive volcano, it is very glaciated, as from about 4,700 meters, the mountain is capped with snow.  

Youmna went on this venture to be the closest to her father, who died when she was nineteen, as Chimborazo is the point closest to the sun on earth.  

The Lebanese mountaineer expressed via her Instagram page that the journey took her 15 “difficult” hours and lasted from 10 pm until 1 pm the second day.  

Youmna, a 32-year-old Lebanese woman from Rayak, Zahle district, has been practicing mountaineering for around two years. Based on Annahar newspaper, she was introduced to this hobby after marriage and moving to Ecuador with her husband.   

She said that she felt she belonged to the mountains the first time she stepped on a mountain.
 

Variety

Lebanese

Mountaineer

Chimborazo

Peak

Ecuador

'FIFA' publisher EA to cut 6% of workforce, reduce office space
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Lebanese man climbs highest peak in Africa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-11

Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

MP Moneimneh to LBCI: We will reject any settlement that comes at expense of Lebanese

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-30

'FIFA' publisher EA to cut 6% of workforce, reduce office space

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Google says Microsoft cloud practices are anti-competitive

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-30

L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-30

1,100+ notable signatories just signed an open letter asking ‘all AI labs to immediately pause for at least 6 months’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-04

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Scotland's next leader to be announced with independence movement in crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:06

Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app