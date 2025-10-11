Trump remains in 'exceptional health,' doctor says

World News
11-10-2025 | 07:06
Trump remains in &#39;exceptional health,&#39; doctor says
Trump remains in 'exceptional health,' doctor says

U.S. President Donald Trump was found to be in "exceptional health" in a medical evaluation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, Trump's doctor said in a memo released by the White House.

"Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance," Trump's physician Sean Barbabella said in the memo.

Trump also received preventive health screenings and immunizations, including annual flu and updated COVID-19 booster vaccinations, in preparation for his upcoming international travel, the memo said.



Reuters
 

World News

President

Trump

US

Health

Doctor

France's reappointed PM wants government free from party jockeying
France's Macron reappoints Lecornu as PM
LBCI Previous

Learn More