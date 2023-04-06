Massive sperm whale beaches itself, dies in Bali

Variety
2023-04-06 | 09:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Massive sperm whale beaches itself, dies in Bali
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Massive sperm whale beaches itself, dies in Bali

Indonesian animal experts were preparing Thursday to conduct an autopsy on an 18-metre (59-foot) whale that died after washing up on a beach in Bali, conservation officials said.

The sperm whale, believed to weigh many tons, beached itself in the east of the holiday island on Wednesday before locals and officials pushed it back out to sea.

But after swimming away it became stranded again just hours later on a different beach and died on the shore with no visible wounds, local marine and fisheries official Permana Yudiarso told AFP.

"We are still investigating the cause of death. We want to get a scientific explanation of whether it was because of pollution or plastic," he said.

Sperm whales, the world's largest predators, are listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as being "vulnerable" to extinction.

Vets and forensic experts have arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the whale's death, and its carcass will be buried in the coming days. 

"Today we will conduct a necropsy test, and after that we will get an excavator to try to bury the carcass nearby," Yudiarso said.

Police cordoned off the beach in Bali's Klungkung regency to stop the theft of the whale's meat or body parts.

Yudiarso said whales usually come closer to the shore when they are sick or dying.

In 2018, a sperm whale was found dead in Indonesia with more than 100 plastic cups and 25 plastic bags in its stomach, raising concerns about the Southeast Asian archipelago's massive marine rubbish problem.

Indonesia is the world's second biggest contributor to marine debris after China.
 
AFP

Variety

Indonesia

Animal

Oceans

Beached

Sperm

Whale

LBCI Next
Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai
Verto claims a quarter of SVB customers operating in Africa are opening accounts on its platform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Indonesia's Pertamina to spend nearly $2 bln to improve safety

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Ford signs $4.5 bln deal with Vale Indonesia, Huayou for EV battery material plant

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

More than 180 Rohingya Muslims arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-27

U-20 World Cup draw in Indonesia postponed amid protest against Israel participation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:32

Lyft re-launches EV service, starting with business travelers

LBCI
Variety
09:22

AI bot ChatGPT faces growing scrutiny in Europe

LBCI
Variety
09:11

Alga Biosciences wants to help climate change, one bovine burp at a time

LBCI
Variety
09:09

True Anomaly wants to train space warfighters with spy satellites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

UNIFIL issues statement on rocket fire, urges restraint to avoid escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:45

Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:35

Legal battle against Lebanon's central bank governor faces jurisdictional dispute and Parisian hearing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app