“Non-surgical” weight reduction with a swallowable gastric balloon!

From diets to exercises, from devices to surgeries… As obesity has become a common problem all over the world, methods for getting rid of excess weight are becoming more and more popular with each passing day. One of these methods is the swallowable gastric balloon, which we have heard frequently in recent years! The swallowable gastric balloon, has become one of the most preferred methods in the treatment of obesity, thanks to the important benefits it provides such as being placed in the body without surgical intervention, not requiring anesthesia and having the feature of self-melting in the body.General Surgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eyüp Gemici, from Acıbadem Hospital in Istanbul, draws attention to the fact that the swallowable gastric balloon, which is defined as the new generation gastric balloon, also brings a great innovation in patient follow-up, and adds that: “The fact that the swallowed balloon can exit the body naturally eliminates the obligatory re-admission to the hospital, the need for endoscopy or anesthesia. In addition, physician and dietician follow-ups can be carried out online at any time”. Dr. Gemici, answered the top 10 questions about the swallowable gastric balloon.The swallowable gastric balloon is a new generation gastric balloon that can be swallowed with water and does not require endoscopy and anesthesia. It reduces appetite by taking up space in the stomach and slowing the rate of passage of food through the stomach. In addition, thanks to the volume it occupies in the stomach, it allows to be satiated with a small volume of food. The method used in the temporary treatment of obesity helps to lose weight and maintain the lost weight. In addition, it helps patients who will have obesity surgery to lose weight before surgery and thus reduce their surgical risks. It is easy to swallow because it is produced in the size of a vitamin capsule. Thanks to the thin walls of the swallowable balloon, it can easily pass through the intestines and be excreted through the stool. The fact that the balloon is thin does not mean that it can be punctured or withstand stomach acid, because it is produced to be as resistant as other balloons used in the treatment of obesity.The swallowable gastric balloon can be applied to people between the ages of 18-65. People with a body mass index between 27 and 35 benefit the most from the method. Studies for its application in older age and adolescence are continuing, but a complete procedure is not available yet. Since it does not require anesthesia, it is considered to be an ideal method especially for people who have a disability in getting anesthesia, do not want to have anesthesia, and have a higher body mass index and do not want to have surgery.There is no need for anesthesia and endoscopy in the swallowable gastric balloon method. The gastric balloon, which is the size of vitamin pills and has a compressed design in capsule form, is swallowed as if swallowing a pill, accompanied by plenty of water. There is a connection apparatus at the end of the capsule and with this the balloon is inflated. Confirmation is made by taking X-rays to determine that the balloon is positioned in the correct place in the stomach. Then, the physician performing the procedure inflates the balloon with liquid by means of the apparatus at the end of the balloon. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eyüp Gemici says that: “The liquid used to inflate does not have a negative effect on the body. After the balloon is inflated with 500-550 cc of fluid, x-rays are taken again. Afterwards, the last place of the balloon, which is now filled with liquid, is checked. After strict controls, the apparatus at the end of the balloon is gently pulled out and taken out of the mouth. Thus, the process is completed.”Patients to whom the method is applied may be worried about what if I cannot swallow the balloon. General Surgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eyüp Gemici points out that the vast majority of patients can swallow the balloon without difficulty and adds that: “However, in people who have difficulty swallowing despite everything, the balloon can be sent to the stomach by the physician with the help of a fine guide”.A swallowable balloon application takes an average of 20 minutes. During this period, the patient is in constant communication with the physician while conscious. Can the patient be discharged immediately? After the procedure is completed, the patient is sent home. The patient's return to work may vary between 2 and 5 days, depending on the adaptation period.The swallowable gastric balloon stays in the stomach for an average of 4 – 4.5 months. During this period, an average of 7-15% of the initial weight is lost. According to many scientific studies, most of the weight is lost in the first 12 weeks in people who are applied a gastric balloon, and keeping the balloon in the stomach after 16 weeks does not contribute significantly to weight loss. However, General Surgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eyüp Gemici states that the swallowable gastric balloon is a 6-month program and adds that: “Because what is aimed here is not only to provide weight loss, but also to continue the healthy eating habits adopted from the first day of the balloon placement, even after the balloon is removed from the body. In this way, the current weight is maintained, and weight regain can be prevented.”No procedure is required to remove the swallowable gastric balloon from the body. There is a fusible valve on the balloon, which is produced with high technology. At the end of an average of 4 months, the liquid in the balloon empties with the melting of the valve. Thus, the balloon, whose volume is lost, passes into the intestines and is thrown out of the body through the stool. The removal of the very thin balloon from the body is not felt by most people.General Surgery Specialist Assoc. Prof. Dr. Eyüp Gemici tells that: “Nausea and cramping seen in all balloon applications during the first three days, which is called the habituation period, are the most common side effects of the swallowable gastric balloon” and he adds that: “In addition to drug support and nutritional recommendations, this natural process can be overcome with the stomach acceptance of the balloon. At a rate of 3 percent, the balloon may need to be removed in people whose complaints do not regress despite everything. In very low probability, side effects such as gastritis, ulcer and reflux can be seen.”What should be considered after the application? After the application of a swallowable gastric balloon, a prescription is issued by the physician so that the patient can spend the familiarization period comfortably and Information is given about the liquid and soft diet program to be followed for the first few days. After the familiarization period is completed, the follow-up process begins with a personalized healthy nutrition program prepared with the dietitian.