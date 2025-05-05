Trump says he had a productive call with Erdogan, visits planned

World News
05-05-2025 | 11:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says he had a productive call with Erdogan, visits planned
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says he had a productive call with Erdogan, visits planned

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a productive call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday about topics including the war in Ukraine and issues involving Syria and Gaza.

Trump said the Turkish leader will be coming to Washington and Erdogan invited him to visit Turkey. "I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" Trump said in a social media post.

Reuters
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Ukraine

Syria

Gaza

LBCI Next
Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US, FM says
Trump to meet GCC leaders in Riyadh: Source close to Saudi government
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-28

Trump says he had productive call with Canadian PM Carney

LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Zelenskiy says he had substantive call with Trump discussing partial ceasefire, air defenses

LBCI
World News
2025-03-14

Trump says US had productive discussions with Putin, war in Ukraine could end

LBCI
World News
2025-04-25

Trump says had call with China's Xi on tariffs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:22

Romania's pro-EU premier announces his resignation

LBCI
World News
09:58

Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan, security sources say

LBCI
World News
09:39

ICJ throws out Sudan genocide case against UAE

LBCI
World News
07:51

All 133 cardinals voting in conclave are now in Rome: Vatican

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-27

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

IMF awaits action: Lebanon urged to pass banking, fiscal reform bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-19

Israel army says charges five soldiers for abusing Palestinian detainee

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Interior Minister says final results of Mount Lebanon municipal elections to be officially released after verification

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese Army Intelligence receives second Palestinian suspect from Hamas over rocket attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

LADE releases 2025 report on violations in Mount Lebanon municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji discusses South Lebanon and UNIFIL with UN envoy following her visit to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

President Aoun congratulates municipal winners, emphasizes responsibility beyond the vote

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More