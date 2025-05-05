Trump says he had a productive call with Erdogan, visits planned

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a productive call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday about topics including the war in Ukraine and issues involving Syria and Gaza.



Trump said the Turkish leader will be coming to Washington and Erdogan invited him to visit Turkey. "I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!" Trump said in a social media post.



Reuters