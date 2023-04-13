News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Uniqlo operator upgrades forecast on China demand
Variety
2023-04-13 | 05:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Uniqlo operator upgrades forecast on China demand
Fast Retailing, the Japanese operator of fast fashion brand Uniqlo, on Thursday upgraded its annual forecasts on strong overseas demand, as Chinese consumers return to stores.
For the six months to February, sales surged 20.4 percent to 1.46 trillion yen, while operating profit climbed 16.4 percent to 220 billion yen, the retailer said.
First-half net profit rose 4.5 percent to 153.4 billion yen.
For the year to August, the company upgraded its net profit forecast to 240 billion yen from an earlier target of 230 billion yen. The new sales target is set at 2.68 trillion yen, up from 2.65 trillion yen.
The company enjoyed robust sales across the world, including Southeast Asia, Australia, North America and Europe as they entered a "genuine growth phase".
Uniqlo sales outside Japan jumped 27.3 percent while operating profit rose 22.2 percent.
The greater China region, too, was rapidly recovering, with record sales in January and February as consumers emerged from harsh Covid restrictions and returned to streets and shopping malls.
"This far outstripped expectations," Takeshi Okazaki, chief financial officer, told a news conference.
"Demand for clothes has changed in the wake of the pandemic, and we are seeing rising demand for LifeWear -- high quality and basic clothing that one can wear for a long time," he said.
In Japan, Uniqlo's winter clothing also enjoyed strong sales, also beyond the company's expectation, Fast Retailing said.
The yen's rise, however, increased the cost of imports, weighing down profits, the company added.
Global consumers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and selective, said Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and chief executive officer.
"For consumers, prices are important but more than that, the value that each product brings is also important," he said.
Over the next decade, he said he aimed to more than triple the annual sales to 10 trillion yen.
Shares in Fast Retailing rose 2.14 percent to 30,270 yen in Tokyo trading.
AFP
World
Variety
Uniqlo
Operator
Upgrades
Forecast
China
Demand
Japan
Fashion
Earnings
FastRetailing
Next
Italy gives OpenAI initial to-do list for lifting ChatGPT suspension order
UK supermarket Tesco's profit halves as inflation bites
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-03
Japan PM demands release of businessman detained in China
World
2023-04-03
Japan PM demands release of businessman detained in China
0
World
2023-04-10
Japan says scrambled jets because of China aircraft carrier
World
2023-04-10
Japan says scrambled jets because of China aircraft carrier
0
World
2023-04-10
Japan following China's Taiwan drills with 'great interest'
World
2023-04-10
Japan following China's Taiwan drills with 'great interest'
0
Variety
2023-04-04
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Variety
2023-04-04
China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:00
China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases as soon as this decade
Variety
06:00
China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases as soon as this decade
0
Variety
05:50
Chinese battery maker SVOLT plans five Europe plants
Variety
05:50
Chinese battery maker SVOLT plans five Europe plants
0
Variety
05:10
OpenAI looks beyond diffusion with ‘consistency’-based image generator
Variety
05:10
OpenAI looks beyond diffusion with ‘consistency’-based image generator
0
Variety
05:09
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Variety
05:09
Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:29
US sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war
Middle East
11:29
US sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
0
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
0
World
2023-03-15
Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe
World
2023-03-15
Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
2
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store