Reddit will begin charging for access to its API

2023-04-19 | 07:25
Reddit will begin charging for access to its API
Reddit will begin charging for access to its API

Following on the heels of Twitter’s decision to restrict third-party access to its data, Reddit today announced that it’ll begin charging for use of its API.

It’s not a blanket policy change. As reported by The New York Times, Reddit’s API will remain free to developers who want to build apps and bots that help people use Reddit, as well as to researchers who wish to study Reddit for strictly academic or noncommercial purposes.

But companies that “crawl” Reddit for data and “don’t return any of that value” to users will have to pay up,” Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman told The Times.

“It’s a good time for us to tighten things up,” Huffman said. “We think that’s fair.”
 

