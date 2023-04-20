News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Google to use generative AI in its ad business
Variety
2023-04-20 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Google to use generative AI in its ad business
Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google plans to introduce generative artificial intelligence into its advertising business over the coming months to create "novel" advertisements, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an internal presentation.
Generative AI is a type of technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content.
Last month, Google began the public release of its chatbot Bard, seeking users and feedback to gain ground on Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) in the race to top the market for AI technology.
Per the presentation, advertisers can supply "creative" content such as imagery, video and text relating to a particular ad campaign, and the AI will then mix this material to generate ads based on the target audience, along with sales targets, the report said.
While there have been concerns about the wider impact of AI on issues like disinformation, phishing attempts and cybercrime, Google plans to put in guardrails to address them when it rolls out the new generative AI features, FT reported.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Reuters
Variety
Google
AI
Artificial Intelligence
Generative
Business
Next
Google Meet now lets you pause video streams of individual tiles
Meta is dismissing around 4,000 more employees this week
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Ada releases new automated generative AI-driven customer service suite
Variety
2023-04-18
Ada releases new automated generative AI-driven customer service suite
0
Variety
2023-04-17
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
Variety
2023-04-17
Adobe to add generative AI tools into its video editing software
0
Variety
2023-04-13
With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race
Variety
2023-04-13
With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Alibaba to roll out generative AI across apps, Beijing flags new rules
Variety
2023-04-11
Alibaba to roll out generative AI across apps, Beijing flags new rules
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:46
Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack
Variety
08:46
Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack
0
Variety
08:42
3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack
Variety
08:42
3CX’s supply chain attack was caused by… another supply chain attack
0
Variety
08:40
Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month
Variety
08:40
Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month
0
Variety
08:28
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
Variety
08:28
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-18
Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut
World
2023-04-18
Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
0
Variety
08:28
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
Variety
08:28
Uber and Cartken are bringing sidewalk delivery robots to Virginia
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
Lebanon Economy
11:56
Government's banking decisions: Salary increase, withdrawal caps, and equality for depositors
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
4
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
02:31
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Settlements and sovereignty: The ongoing debate among Christians
6
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
02:40
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
7
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
World
04:48
Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates
8
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Middle East
11:36
Oman liberalizes foreign marriage law in rare social reform
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store