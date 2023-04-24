Walmart-backed PhonePe set to challenge Google’s dominance with app store in India

2023-04-24 | 04:55
Walmart-backed PhonePe set to challenge Google’s dominance with app store in India
Walmart-backed PhonePe set to challenge Google’s dominance with app store in India

Indian fintech giant PhonePe is preparing to launch a dedicated app store for Android users in India, the latest product push from the Walmart-backed firm that commands the mobile payments market in the second largest Asian economy.

The app store, designed to offer hyper-localized services based on customer context, aims to assist developers with “high-quality” user acquisition through multilingual solutions, according to an internal company document reviewed by TechCrunch.

PhonePe entering the app store market, still several weeks away, follows the Bengaluru-headquartered startup acquiring IndusOS, an app store maker that served customers through partnership with smartphone vendors.

PhonePe, the most valuable Indian fintech startup that competes aggressively with Google’s Google Pay app in India, plans to strengthen its engagement with smartphone vendors, including with firms including Xiaomi, according to a source familiar with the matter.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app