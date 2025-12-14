News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President condemns Sydney attack
Lebanon News
14-12-2025 | 07:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese President condemns Sydney attack
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned an attack that took place in the Australian city of Sydney, stressing that the right to life is a universal human value that cannot be subject to selective interpretation or double standards.
In a statement, Aoun said that condemning violence must be consistent everywhere, noting that just as Lebanon denounces attacks against innocent civilians in Gaza, South Lebanon, or anywhere else in the world, it also condemns in principle and duty the attack in Sydney.
The president said responsibility for such tragedies lies with systems that promote hatred, extremism, rejection of others, and the use of violence to impose religious, ethnic, or political forms of absolutism. He added that these dynamics are further fueled by injustice, oppression, and the absence of justice in today’s world.
Aoun called on the international community to examine the root causes and broader dimensions of such attacks and to work toward combating terrorism through a comprehensive approach that targets not only perpetrators but also the ideas, mindsets, and justifications behind extremist violence.
He said Lebanon has been, and will remain, at the forefront of efforts to combat extremism, describing the country as a persistent opponent of radicalism and a homeland for moderation, justice, and peaceful coexistence among all people.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Condemn
Australia
Sydney
Attack
Next
Israeli army says struck three Hezbollah members in South Lebanon
Lebanese Army says inspection averted Israeli threat to strike southern town of Yanouh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:07
Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack
World News
07:07
Pope urges end to anti-Semitic violence after Sydney attack
0
Middle East News
2025-12-14
Netanyahu says Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' before Sydney attack
Middle East News
2025-12-14
Netanyahu says Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' before Sydney attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Lebanese president condemns Israeli attacks in south Lebanon as ‘fully fledged crime’
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Lebanese president condemns Israeli attacks in south Lebanon as ‘fully fledged crime’
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese president condemns Israeli airstrikes, calls for end to violations
Lebanon News
2025-09-18
Lebanese president condemns Israeli airstrikes, calls for end to violations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
Lebanon Economy
08:24
Lebanon’s PM pushes to finalize financial gap law within 48 hours, sources say
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
Lebanon News
07:56
Sources tell LBCI: Diplomats focus on Lebanese army’s weapons control plan during Southern Litani briefing
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River
0
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Lebanese lawmaker Ghassan Skaf passes away
Lebanon News
2025-12-13
Lebanese lawmaker Ghassan Skaf passes away
0
World News
04:13
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
World News
04:13
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Security calculations: Australia incident pushes Lebanon and Syria down Israel's agenda
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israeli military halts planned strike in South Lebanon after army inspection
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israeli military halts planned strike in South Lebanon after army inspection
3
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
Lebanon News
06:24
Lebanon minister says 380,000 Syrian refugees have returned home under safe return plan
4
World News
04:13
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
World News
04:13
Australia’s grand mufti to LBCI: Bondi Beach attack undermines social cohesion, praises Ahmad al-Ahmad’s heroism
5
World News
03:25
Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia's Bondi Beach
World News
03:25
Father and son gunmen kill 15 at Jewish festival on Australia's Bondi Beach
6
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army organizes guided tour south of Litani River
7
Variety and Tech
03:03
Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media
Variety and Tech
03:03
Director Rob Reiner and wife found dead at Los Angeles home: US media
8
World News
09:16
Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks
World News
09:16
Ukraine's Zelensky ditches NATO ambition ahead of peace talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More