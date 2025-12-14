Lebanese President condemns Sydney attack

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned an attack that took place in the Australian city of Sydney, stressing that the right to life is a universal human value that cannot be subject to selective interpretation or double standards.



In a statement, Aoun said that condemning violence must be consistent everywhere, noting that just as Lebanon denounces attacks against innocent civilians in Gaza, South Lebanon, or anywhere else in the world, it also condemns in principle and duty the attack in Sydney.



The president said responsibility for such tragedies lies with systems that promote hatred, extremism, rejection of others, and the use of violence to impose religious, ethnic, or political forms of absolutism. He added that these dynamics are further fueled by injustice, oppression, and the absence of justice in today’s world.



Aoun called on the international community to examine the root causes and broader dimensions of such attacks and to work toward combating terrorism through a comprehensive approach that targets not only perpetrators but also the ideas, mindsets, and justifications behind extremist violence.



He said Lebanon has been, and will remain, at the forefront of efforts to combat extremism, describing the country as a persistent opponent of radicalism and a homeland for moderation, justice, and peaceful coexistence among all people.