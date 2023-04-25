Cryptoverse: Investors pick their AI race horses

Variety
2023-04-25 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cryptoverse: Investors pick their AI race horses
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Cryptoverse: Investors pick their AI race horses

What do you get when you cross cryptocurrencies with artificial intelligence?

A seemingly sentient bitcoin that codes itself in the style of Japanese haikus? Alas not, though you do get billions of dollars of trading in a new class of crypto tokens.

The machine mania sweeping the tech world amid the launches of bots like ChatGPT and Bard has reached the cryptoverse, with interest in tokens tied to AI blockchain projects surging.
 
Average daily volumes for the biggest coins including SingularityNET, Fetch.AI and Render topped $1 billion in early February, hitting a two-year high, according to data firm Kaiko.

AI-linked blockchain products cover a gamut of services including payments, trading models, machine-generated non-fungible tokens and blockchain-based marketplaces for AI applications where users pay developers in cryptocurrency.

"This is exciting, it's one of the first times machine-learning applications are being brought on-chain in a big way," said Eric Chen, CEO of decentralized finance platform Injective Labs, though he cautioned: "The digital asset space is no stranger to hype, speculation and overzealous expectations."
 
So far, the investment returns are strong. The CoinDesk Indices Computing Index, which includes AI-linked tokens, has risen 60 percent this year with a significant spike in February as OpenAI's ChatGPT saw a surge in usage.

While trading volumes retreated in March, they remain above the crypto sector's long-term average, and many tokens have significantly outperformed bitcoin with year-to-date returns ranging from 150 percent to 780 percent, said Kaiko analyst Dessislava Aubert.

There's also been increased investment in the sector, with examples including CryptoGPT, where users can sell their data to AI companies, which raised $10 million in funding this month.

Yet despite the strong returns this year, the AI-crypto sector remains niche - the combined market cap of CoinGecko's AI-classified coins is $2.7 billion, dwarfed by the $1.2 trillion total crypto market.
 
Some projects may be riding the AI wave without a sustainable plan, with the relative newness of the space meaning winners will likely be few and far between, market players warned.

"There's a place for AI and blockchain to see some synergy, but I don't know how many of the current projects are using it well," said Ryan Rasmussen, Bitwise research analyst.

"You have to look under the hood."
 
CRYPTO AI: BIG HOPE OR HYPE?

The potential of AI-linked crypto apps has investors hoping they can sort through the hype to identify projects that can help solve some problems, drive more users to blockchain products and guarantee some solid returns.

"Some specific AI projects could actually end up being the 'killer app' for public blockchains," said Pranav Kanade, portfolio manager at VanEck.

He separates the AI-crypto world into products likely to see near-term adoption as they solve immediate problems, and longer-term bets.

In the near term, the rise of decentralized computing networks could allow users with unused graphics processing units (GPU) capacity to provide capacity to other users that could be used for resource-intensive AI learning models, Kanade said.

Similarly, some industry watchers see blockchain-based marketplaces as offering an easy way for system developers to gain market share and smaller users to access new AI tech.

SingularityNET is one of the biggest such marketplaces and has seen the market cap of its token jump from $52 million to over $414 million this year.

Other potential long-term use cases include using blockchain as proof for distinguishing between AI and human-generated content.

Many investors are aware they may be in for the long haul, but are hoping a few runaway successes will compensate for the risk, said Todd Groth, head of index research at CoinDesk Indices.

"You're investing in projects, many will not see the light of day," he added. "You just need a few names that will do quite well."
 

Variety

ChatGPT

Cryptoverse

Investor

Pick

AI

Race

Horses

Artificial

Intelligence

LBCI Next
Crypto exchange Coinbase sues SEC over rulemaking petition
UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech’s market power
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

YouTube case at US Supreme Court could shape protections for ChatGPT and AI

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Italy to allow ChatGPT to return if OpenAI takes 'useful steps'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:37

With $20M in new funding, Hydrosat preps climate-monitoring satellites for launch

LBCI
Variety
08:34

Ispace attempted to land on the moon for the first time

LBCI
Variety
08:33

India warns e-commerce giants, urges adoption of open network

LBCI
Variety
08:31

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-18

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Variety
05:28

Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:39

Price of gasoline drops by 30,000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app