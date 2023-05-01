Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva

Lebanon participated in the most important international innovation exhibition, the 48th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, winning two gold medals for the two participating inventions.



In its forty-eighth session, the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is one of the world's most important invention fairs. It features 1000 inventions and new products, 725 exhibitors from 45 countries, and more than 30,000 visitors from all five continents.



During the event, Lebanon's name shined among the two winning inventions, including the "YouOwn: Decentralized Social Media Platform using Blockchain Technology" by Ali Audi and "Bracket Technology: A new Programming Language and Business Platform" by inventor Mohamad Baker Obeid.



Caretaker Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada congratulated the Lebanese delegation on the impressive result, affirming the necessity of concerted efforts with institutions that incubate innovation and technology to connect innovators within the cycle of economy and development.



In turn, the head of the Lebanese delegation, the president of the National Association For Science and Research, Radwan Chouaib, presented the victory to Lebanon, thanking the working team in the association's office for their outstanding efforts in preparing for the participation despite the difficulties, and the members of the Lebanese community in both Switzerland and France for their unparalleled support.



Chouaib had participated in the General Assembly of the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) meeting in Geneva, where Lebanon was re-elected for the third consecutive session as a member of the executive committee.