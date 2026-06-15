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Syria says undersea international cable damaged in sabotage attack
Middle East News
15-06-2026 | 11:38
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Syria says undersea international cable damaged in sabotage attack
Syria’s state-owned telecommunications company said Monday that an international undersea cable linking the coastal city of Tartus with Alexandria, Egypt, was damaged in what it described as a sabotage attack, disrupting internet services across the country.
The company told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that repairs and full restoration of services will take time.
It added that the incident cannot be separated from what it described as a systematic campaign targeting Syria’s infrastructure.
Reuters
Middle East News
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