Mastodon now has a simpler sign up process

Decentralized social network Mastodon announced that it is making it easier to create an account on the fediverse — or at least its own server. Now, when you try to sign up on Mastodon, it will give an easy option to create an account on mastodon.social instead of choosing a server.



One of the prime complaints of joining the Mastodon network has been the complicated flow sign-ups of for different servers. This process can be overwhelming as compared to a centralized social network such as Twitter or Instagram.



Mastodon founder and CEO Eugene Rochko said in a blog post that this new feature is not taking away users’ choice of picking a server or moving to a different one after signing up. They can select “Pick my own server” if they want to join a different instance.