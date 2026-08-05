UN 'alarmed' by surge in Iran executions since March

Middle East News
05-08-2026 | 07:01
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UN &#39;alarmed&#39; by surge in Iran executions since March
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UN 'alarmed' by surge in Iran executions since March

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk said Wednesday he was "alarmed" by the rise in executions and death sentences issued in Iran since March, with capital punishment used to "instil fear."

"Since March 19, 2026, at least 56 people have been executed on national security-related charges, including 27 individuals in cases linked to protests at the start of the year," Turk said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

United Nations

Volker Turk

Iran

Capital Punishment

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