News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The FinOps Foundation launches FOCUS, a new spec for sharing cloud cost data
Variety
2023-05-03 | 09:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The FinOps Foundation launches FOCUS, a new spec for sharing cloud cost data
The FinOps Foundation, a foundation under the auspices of the Linux Foundation, today announced the launch of FOCUS, the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification, a new project that aims to build and maintain a common spec for cloud cost, usage and billing data. This spec, the group argues, will provide a consistent structure for reporting cloud cost data and enable companies to expedite their cloud adoption thanks to increased trust in this data and the ability to map cost back to individual business units.
Google and Microsoft, who are both premier members of the foundation, will join the FOCUS steering committee, with the likes of CloudZero, CloudMonitor, Neos, VMware, Ternary and Accenture also participating in the project.
“One of the things that we’ve run into is that one of the underlying core issues with working with FinOps data and trying to push forward a culture of cost accountability and getting finance integrated and getting engineers to take better actions to be more efficient from a cost standpoint is that the data underlying the practice is super confusing,” said J.R. Storment, the executive director of the FinOps Foundation. “We’re trying to solve that underlying data problem. The big challenge is people don’t trust the data and they don’t understand it — and as a result, they can’t take actions on it.”
TechCrunch
Variety
FinOps
Foundation
Launches
FOCUS
New
Spec
Sharing
Cloud
Cost
Data
Next
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Mozilla launches a new startup focused on ‘trustworthy’ AI
Variety
2023-03-22
Mozilla launches a new startup focused on ‘trustworthy’ AI
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
0
Variety
2023-05-02
New Relic launches Grok, it’s AI observability assistant
Variety
2023-05-02
New Relic launches Grok, it’s AI observability assistant
0
Variety
2023-05-02
Nextdoor launches new ‘Assistant’ feature powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Variety
2023-05-02
Nextdoor launches new ‘Assistant’ feature powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
13:42
New York State bans natural gas in some new construction
Variety
13:42
New York State bans natural gas in some new construction
0
Variety
10:10
TikTok opens up its revamped creator fund to all eligible creators in the US
Variety
10:10
TikTok opens up its revamped creator fund to all eligible creators in the US
0
Variety
10:08
Macrofab’s approach may be key to nearshoring PCB manufacturing in the US
Variety
10:08
Macrofab’s approach may be key to nearshoring PCB manufacturing in the US
0
Variety
10:06
Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition falls on UK antitrust radar
Variety
10:06
Adobe’s $20B Figma acquisition falls on UK antitrust radar
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:26
Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare
Lebanon News
11:26
Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare
0
Variety
08:01
China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules
Variety
08:01
China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules
0
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
3
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
4
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
5
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
7
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store