The FinOps Foundation launches FOCUS, a new spec for sharing cloud cost data

2023-05-03 | 09:56
The FinOps Foundation launches FOCUS, a new spec for sharing cloud cost data
2min
The FinOps Foundation launches FOCUS, a new spec for sharing cloud cost data

The FinOps Foundation, a foundation under the auspices of the Linux Foundation, today announced the launch of FOCUS, the FinOps Open Cost and Usage Specification, a new project that aims to build and maintain a common spec for cloud cost, usage and billing data. This spec, the group argues, will provide a consistent structure for reporting cloud cost data and enable companies to expedite their cloud adoption thanks to increased trust in this data and the ability to map cost back to individual business units.

Google and Microsoft, who are both premier members of the foundation, will join the FOCUS steering committee, with the likes of CloudZero, CloudMonitor, Neos, VMware, Ternary and Accenture also participating in the project.
 
“One of the things that we’ve run into is that one of the underlying core issues with working with FinOps data and trying to push forward a culture of cost accountability and getting finance integrated and getting engineers to take better actions to be more efficient from a cost standpoint is that the data underlying the practice is super confusing,” said J.R. Storment, the executive director of the FinOps Foundation. “We’re trying to solve that underlying data problem. The big challenge is people don’t trust the data and they don’t understand it — and as a result, they can’t take actions on it.”
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app