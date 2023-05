The Colombian-American actress, Sofia Vergara, has long shown her love for Lebanon and the Lebanese culture.



This time, Vergara dined at ilili Restaurant. Located in New York and Washington, DC, the restaurant celebrates traditions by crafting Lebanese, Levantine, and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.







Being a go-to by many, the ilili Restaurant in New York was honored with the International Five Star Diamond Award, making it the first-ever Lebanese restaurant in the world to receive this prestigious award, according to the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences.



In 2022, Mayyas, the Lebanese alternative dance crew founded by Nadim Cherfan, was announced as America's Got Talent's champions after shining throughout their many performances and earning the Golden Buzzer by Vergara.



After winning the show, the dance group gifted Sofia a cedar tree necklace, a symbolic emblem of Lebanon's flag.



After the show's 2022 finale, Sofia Vergara expressed that Lebanon is very close to her heart, as she comes from Barranquilla, Colombia, which hosts a large Lebanese community.