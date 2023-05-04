News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce, beats quarterly revenue estimates
Variety
2023-05-04 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce, beats quarterly revenue estimates
Canada's Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), said on Thursday it would cut 20% of its workforce, marking the Canadian e-commerce company's second round of mass layoffs.
The company also beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue, sending its US-listed shares up 8% in trading before the bell.
The company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.43 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Reuters
Variety
Shopify
Cut
Workforce
Beat
Quarterly
Revenue
Estimate
Next
Lebanon's Serge Nader wins for his sustainable 3D prints in Canada
UNICEF appoints Lebanon’s Edward Chaiban as Deputy Executive Director
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-21
SAP to embed ChatGPT in products as quarterly revenue beats estimates
Variety
2023-04-21
SAP to embed ChatGPT in products as quarterly revenue beats estimates
0
World
2023-03-21
China's Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates
World
2023-03-21
China's Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates
0
Variety
2023-02-23
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease
Variety
2023-02-23
Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease
0
World
2023-04-11
CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
World
2023-04-11
CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
15:48
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM
Variety
15:48
Norway oil fund to back climate resolution at refiner Valero's AGM
0
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
0
Variety
15:32
Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank
Variety
15:32
Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank
0
Variety
15:00
Acıbadem Healthcare Group’s 10th hospital in Istanbul and 24th in the world
Variety
15:00
Acıbadem Healthcare Group’s 10th hospital in Istanbul and 24th in the world
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-03
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-03
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
0
World
16:00
Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker
World
16:00
Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker
0
World
09:56
Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor
World
09:56
Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor
0
World
2023-02-27
Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal
World
2023-02-27
Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
2
Variety
06:04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
Variety
06:04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
3
Press Highlights
04:03
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Press Highlights
04:03
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
4
Lebanon News
02:54
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:54
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
03:13
Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
03:13
Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
7
Lebanon News
03:34
Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services
Lebanon News
03:34
Public Works Minister shares issues for improving airport services
8
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store