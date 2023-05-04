Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce, beats quarterly revenue estimates

Canada's Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), said on Thursday it would cut 20% of its workforce, marking the Canadian e-commerce company's second round of mass layoffs.The company also beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue, sending its US-listed shares up 8% in trading before the bell.The company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.43 billion, according to Refinitiv data.