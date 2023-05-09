Chinese-made electric vehicles pose the greatest threat to Europe's carmakers, the CEO of French brand Peugeot, part of Stellantis (STLAM.MI), said on Tuesday."For me the biggest danger [for electric vehicles prices] is the Chinese coming in (...) because they are coming with quite competitive prices and with very good vehicles," Linda Jackson told the FT "Future of The car" conference."So what we need to do is make sure that we have the technology and not necessarily trying to get the cheapest car, but get the best value for money."She said recent price cuts by Tesla (TSLA.O) were adding the pressure faced by the auto industry and lowering the residual value of cars.