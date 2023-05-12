Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter

2023-05-12 | 08:34
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter
Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter

Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter.

Musk did not specify who will be taking on the role, though The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that NBCUniversal Head of Advertising Linda Yaccarino is “in talks” for the position. In a tweet, Musk announced that he will transition from his role as CEO of the social network to serving as its executive chair and chief technology officer. The new CEO is expected to start in six weeks, according to Musk.

“Excited to announce that I’ve a new CEO for X/Twitter,” Musk wrote in the tweet. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app