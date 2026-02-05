Venezuela's parliament on Thursday started weighing an amnesty law whose long-awaited draft text showed it would not cover "serious violations" of human rights committed under 27 years of socialist rule.



The proposed law is an initiative of interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who stepped into the shoes of Nicolas Maduro after he was deposed in a U.S. military operation a month ago.



Rodriguez, who has been working with U.S. President Donald Trump on access to Venezuelan oil, has been under pressure to free political prisoners.



AFP



