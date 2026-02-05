Venezuela's proposed amnesty law will not cover 'serious violations' of human rights: Text

World News
05-02-2026 | 10:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela&#39;s proposed amnesty law will not cover &#39;serious violations&#39; of human rights: Text
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela's proposed amnesty law will not cover 'serious violations' of human rights: Text

Venezuela's parliament on Thursday started weighing an amnesty law whose long-awaited draft text showed it would not cover "serious violations" of human rights committed under 27 years of socialist rule.

The proposed law is an initiative of interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who stepped into the shoes of Nicolas Maduro after he was deposed in a U.S. military operation a month ago.

Rodriguez, who has been working with U.S. President Donald Trump on access to Venezuelan oil, has been under pressure to free political prisoners.

AFP

World News

Venezuela

Parliament

Amnesty

Law

LBCI Next
Davos forum opens probe into CEO Brende's Epstein links
France charges four suspected of spying for China: Prosecutor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-18

Trump says Saudi crown prince 'incredible in terms of human rights'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Machado says will be Venezuela's president 'when the right time comes'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-03

Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: Opposition leader Machado

LBCI
World News
04:32

UN human rights agency in 'survival mode': Chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

LBCI
World News
12:51

Ukraine-Russia-US talks to continue in 'coming weeks': Kyiv

LBCI
World News
12:31

UN chief 'strongly condemns' deadly Nigeria terrorist attack

LBCI
World News
12:25

Cuba president says willing to talk to US, but 'without pressure'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-03

Iranian police say 139 foreigners arrested over unrest in Yazd province

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-17

Lebanese president, PM review situation in south amid continued Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-06

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:19

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:02

US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

FM Rajji congratulates new Kuwaiti foreign minister, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to stronger ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins

LBCI
World News
04:00

Large blaze breaks out at German research center

LBCI
Middle East News
06:05

Iran detains two vessels in the Gulf carrying smuggled fuel, state media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More