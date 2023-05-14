Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown

Variety
2023-05-14 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown

Liverpool cleaned up from the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, as Sweden celebrated victory and Ukraine remained defiant after a night of Russian bombardment, including a strike on the hometown of the country’s competitors.

Electronic duo Tvorchi represented Ukraine at the spectacular pan-continental pop competition on Saturday night, coming sixth of the 26 finalists with “Heart of Steel,” an anthem to the country’s resilience inspired by the siege of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine as the contest was underway in Liverpool, and Ukraine’s military said a barrage of Russian drones and missile strikes left dozens wounded. One strike hit Ternopil, home city of Tvorchi in western Ukraine.

Ternopil was attacked again on Sunday morning, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. Civilian buildings and cars were damaged; there was no immediate information on victims.

“Ternopil is the name of our hometown, which was bombed by Russia while we sang on the Eurovision stage about our steel hearts, indomitability and will,” the duo of Andrii Hutsuliak and Jeffery Kenny posted on Instagram late Saturday.

“This is a message for all cities of Ukraine that are shelled every day. Kharkiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Uman, Sumy, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kherson and all others. Europe, unite against evil for the sake of peace! GLORY TO UKRAINE!”

Russia, a longtime Eurovision participant, was banned from the contest last year over its invasion of Ukraine.

Swedish singer Loreen won the contest with her power ballad “Tattoo,” at a colorful, eclectic music competition clouded for a second year by the war in Europe. Britain hosted Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine, which won last year but couldn’t take up its right to hold the contest because of the war.

The sights and sounds of Ukraine ran through the show, starting with an opening film that showed 2022 Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra singing and dancing in the Kyiv subway, with the tune picked up by musicians in the U.K. — including Kate, Princess of Wales, shown playing the piano.

The folk-rap band itself then emerged onstage in the Liverpool Arena on a giant pair of outstretched hands, accompanied by massed drummers. It was one of several Ukrainian acts to perform during the almost four-hour show.

Now in its 67th year, Eurovision bills itself as the world’s biggest music contest — an Olympiad of party-friendly pop. Competitors each have three minutes to meld catchy tunes and eye-popping spectacle into performances capable of winning the hearts of millions of viewers.

Loreen’s anthem of intense love had been the bookies’ favorite. She faced a strong challenge from Finnish singer Käärijä, a wildly energetic performer whose rap-pop party anthem “Cha Cha Cha” came second.

Loreen, 39. who previously won Eurovision in 2012, said becoming only the second person to take the crown twice left her “seriously overwhelmed.” Ireland’s Johnny Logan was the first double winner, in the 1980s. Sweden’s victory is the country’s seventh, matching Ireland’s record.

The win gives Sweden the right to host next year, the 50th anniversary of Sweden’s first Eurovision triumph — ABBA’s 1974 victory with “Waterloo.”

The contest came down to a nail-biting finish between Loreen, who won the jury vote of music professionals across Europe, and Käärijä, who was the runaway winner in voting by the viewing public.

The Finn acknowledged that he was disappointed.

“Of course, to be honest, it feels bad. What I was looking for was a win,” Käärijä told Finnish media outlets in Liverpool. “You of course have to be proud of this performance. A cool performance with a Finnish song. I’ve got a slightly sad feeling. But life goes on. It’s not that serious. You’ve got to move on with life.”

Käärijä was the undoubted star of Eurovision, and the insistent chorus of “Cha Cha Cha” is likely to be heard on dancefloors across Europe this summer.

Mae Muller, representing host country Britain, came second-last — a far cry from 2022, when the U.K.’s Sam Ryder finished second behind Ukraine.

Liverpool, which won a competition among U.K. cities to host the event, embraced both Eurovision and Ukraine with open arms and hearts. Businesses across the city flew Ukrainian flags and a program of cultural events introduced locals to the art, music and food of the eastern European country.

However, organizers said they turned down a request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a video address. The European Broadcasting Union said that would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.”

AP
 

Variety

Liverpool

Eurovision

Sweden

Ukraine. Russian

Bombardment

Nepali sherpa becomes world’s second person to scale Everest 26 times
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-13

Liverpool set for Eurovision Song Contest final, with Sweden favored and Ukraine in spotlight

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Eurovision 2023: From flags to food, Liverpool embraces Ukraine

LBCI
World
05:56

Khartoum region under bombardment as Sudan's rivals talk

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-12

Liverpool can attract players even without Champions League

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
03:03

Nepali sherpa becomes world’s second person to scale Everest 26 times

LBCI
Variety
01:50

Samsung Elec, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

LBCI
Variety
01:29

Stained glass window shows Jesus Christ with dark skin, stirring questions about race in New England

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-13

Amazon optimizes delivery network for speedier delivery, lower costs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-19

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:07

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
Middle East
02:00

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app