Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

Variety
2023-05-15 | 04:08
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final
Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

Lebanon won the Arab Cup of Ice Hockey after defeating the Kuwaiti host, scoring 9-4 in the final match.

Eight teams participated in the tournament, divided into two groups. The first included Kuwait, Tunisia, Algeria, and Bahrain, and the second included Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Oman.

The Lebanese national team outperformed its competitors, defeating Saudi Arabia 7-1, Egypt 7-0, then Oman 15-5 to reach the semi-finals, topping its group. 

Additionally, it found no difficulty playing against Bahrain (8-1) before defeating the host Kuwait in the final.

The national team includes players from the diaspora, including 16 from Canada, and received tremendous support from the Lebanese expatriates in Kuwait.
 

