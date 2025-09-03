European leaders, Zelensky to speak to Trump after Paris summit Thursday: Elysee

European leaders and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will speak with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone following a Paris summit on Thursday focusing on security guarantees for Kyiv after any halt in the Russian invasion, the Elysee said.



The summit is to be co-chaired by the leaders of France and the UK with some leaders attending in person and others via video link. The gathering will be followed by phone talks with Trump, to begin at 1200 GMT, and a 1300 GMT press conference.



AFP