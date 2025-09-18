Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen

18-09-2025 | 13:45
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen
Israeli army says missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory on Thursday, triggering air raid sirens in several areas, including in Jerusalem.

"The Israeli military has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, and aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Missile

Yemen

Jerusalem

US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria
Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results “in the coming days”
