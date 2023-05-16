News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in healthcare
Variety
2023-05-16 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in healthcare
The World Health Organization called for caution on Tuesday in using artificial intelligence for public healthcare, saying data used by AI to reach decisions could be biased or misused.
The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information, as a decision-support tool and to improve diagnostic care.
The WHO said in a statement the data used to train AI may be biased and generate misleading or inaccurate information and the models can be misused to generate disinformation.
It was "imperative" to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human wellbeing and protect public health, the UN health body said.
Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.
Reuters
Variety
Artificial Intelligence
AI
WHO
World Health Organization
Against
Bias
Misinformation
Healthcare
Next
Wells Fargo reaches $1 bln settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals
EU Council adopts first legal framework to regulate crypto sector
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
0
Sports
2023-05-11
Murray exits Rome after 'patchy' display against Fognini
Sports
2023-05-11
Murray exits Rome after 'patchy' display against Fognini
0
World
2023-05-11
Campaigns against Indigenous referendum gather strength in Australia
World
2023-05-11
Campaigns against Indigenous referendum gather strength in Australia
0
World
2023-05-10
What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?
World
2023-05-10
What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:58
Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out
Variety
08:58
Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out
0
Variety
08:55
Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe
Variety
08:55
Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe
0
Variety
08:51
This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement
Variety
08:51
This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement
0
Variety
08:49
a16z-backed Rooms.xyz lets you build interactive, 3D rooms and simple games in your browser
Variety
08:49
a16z-backed Rooms.xyz lets you build interactive, 3D rooms and simple games in your browser
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
Lebanon is not at the forefront of any possible Iranian-Saudi dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
Lebanon is not at the forefront of any possible Iranian-Saudi dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
5
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
6
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
8
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store