WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in healthcare

Variety
2023-05-16 | 06:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in healthcare
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in healthcare

The World Health Organization called for caution on Tuesday in using artificial intelligence for public healthcare, saying data used by AI to reach decisions could be biased or misused.

The WHO said it was enthusiastic about the potential of AI but had concerns over how it will be used to improve access to health information, as a decision-support tool and to improve diagnostic care.

The WHO said in a statement the data used to train AI may be biased and generate misleading or inaccurate information and the models can be misused to generate disinformation.
 
It was "imperative" to assess the risks of using generated large language model tools (LLMs), like ChatGPT, to protect and promote human wellbeing and protect public health, the UN health body said.

Its cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.
 

Variety

Artificial Intelligence

AI

WHO

World Health Organization

Against

Bias

Misinformation

Healthcare

LBCI Next
Wells Fargo reaches $1 bln settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals
EU Council adopts first legal framework to regulate crypto sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-11

The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-11

Murray exits Rome after 'patchy' display against Fognini

LBCI
World
2023-05-11

Campaigns against Indigenous referendum gather strength in Australia

LBCI
World
2023-05-10

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:58

Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out

LBCI
Variety
08:55

Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe

LBCI
Variety
08:51

This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement

LBCI
Variety
08:49

a16z-backed Rooms.xyz lets you build interactive, 3D rooms and simple games in your browser

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15

Lebanon is not at the forefront of any possible Iranian-Saudi dialogue

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:10

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:50

National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app