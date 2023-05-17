Ed Sheeran beats second copyright lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud'

Variety
2023-05-17 | 02:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ed Sheeran beats second copyright lawsuit over &#39;Thinking Out Loud&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ed Sheeran beats second copyright lawsuit over 'Thinking Out Loud'

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Tuesday defeated a second copyright lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan over similarities between his hit "Thinking Out Loud" and Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

US District Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, ruling that the parts of "Let's Get It On" Sheeran was accused of infringing were too common for copyright protection.

Sheeran won a separate jury trial over the songs in the same court earlier this month.

Stanton presided over both cases, which concerned co-writer Ed Townsend's share of Gaye's 1973 classic. Townsend's heirs failed to convince jurors that Sheeran infringed their part of Townsend's copyright in the song.

Structured Asset Sales is owned by investment banker and "Bowie Bonds" creator David Pullman, and it owns part of Townsend's interest in "Let's Get It On." It sued Sheeran, his label Warner Music Group (WMG.O) and his music publisher Sony Music Publishing in 2018 after Townsend's heirs filed their lawsuit.

Stanton on Tuesday found that the combination of chord progression and harmonic rhythm in Gaye's song was a "basic musical building block" that was too common to merit copyright protection.

Sheeran's attorney Ilene Farkas called the decision "an important victory not only for Ed" and collaborator Amy Wadge, "but for all songwriters and consumers of music."

Structured Asset Sales has filed another lawsuit against Sheeran based on its rights to Gaye's recording, which is still pending.

Pullman told Reuters that the jury in that case will get to hear the recording of "Let's Get It On," as opposed to the computerized rendition of the song's sheet music from the Townsend trial.

"Their biggest fear, in terms of everything they've filed, has been to prevent the sound recording from coming in," Pullman said.



Reuters
 

Variety

Ed Sheeran

Beat

Second

Copyright

Lawsuit

Album

Music

Singer

Artist

British

UK

LBCI Next
Elon Musk says Tesla not immune to tough economy that he foresees
Two more victims of volcano eruption found in Roman ruins of Pompeii
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-25

UK borrowing remains "eye-watering" despite beating forecast

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

UK unemployment edges up but pay growth beats forecasts

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

China's Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates

LBCI
World
05:07

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
Variety
06:18

Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports

LBCI
Variety
05:16

Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance

LBCI
Variety
05:13

Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Sotheby's to auction world's largest ruby in New York in June

LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Bombardments rock Sudan capital for third day, US calls for ceasefire

LBCI
Variety
09:27

ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app