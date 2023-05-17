Shell to use new AI technology in deep sea oil exploration

Variety
2023-05-17 | 04:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shell to use new AI technology in deep sea oil exploration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Shell to use new AI technology in deep sea oil exploration

Shell Plc (SHEL.L) will use AI-based technology from big-data analytics firm SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration and production to boost offshore oil output, the companies said on Wednesday.

SparkCognition's AI algorithms will process and analyze large amounts of seismic data in the hunt for new oil reservoirs by Shell, the largest oil producer in the US Gulf of Mexico.

"We are committed to finding new and innovative ways to reinvent our exploration ways of working," Gabriel Guerra, Shell's vice president of innovation and performance, said in a statement.
 
The goal is to improve operational efficiency and speed, and increase production and success in exploration. The new process can shorten explorations to less than nine days from nine months, the companies said.

"Generative AI for seismic imaging can positively disrupt the exploration process and has broad and far-reaching implications," said Bruce Porter, chief science officer for Austin, Texas-based SparkCognition.

The technology would generate subsurface images using fewer seismic data scans than usual, helping with deep sea preservation, the companies said. Seismic technology sends sound waves to explore subsurface areas.
 
Fewer seismic surveys accelerate exploration workflow and would save costs in high-performance computing, they added.
 

Variety

Shell

Use

AI

Artificial Intelligence

New

Technology

Deep

Sea

Oil

Exploration

LBCI Next
Meta’s paid verification program is now available in the UK
First nuclear fusion plants to need $7 bln supply chain -survey
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-12

Erdogan rival accuses Russia of 'deep fake' campaign ahead of presidential vote

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-11

How is the new Google AI search different from Bard chatbot?

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Greywing’s new SeaGPT solves email overwhelm for maritime crew managers

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Google consolidates AI research divisions into Google DeepMind

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
Variety
06:18

Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports

LBCI
Variety
05:16

Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance

LBCI
Variety
05:13

Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Sotheby's to auction world's largest ruby in New York in June

LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Bombardments rock Sudan capital for third day, US calls for ceasefire

LBCI
Variety
09:27

ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app