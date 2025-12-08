Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

News Bulletin Reports
08-12-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The United States signaled renewed confidence in Lebanon's future, U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa said, as tech giant Oracle signed a cooperation agreement with the State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Ministry to train 50,000 Lebanese in digital and AI skills.

The trainees will be drawn primarily from university students, with additional seats allocated to public-sector employees. Candidates will be selected through a mechanism coordinated between the ministry and participating universities.

The partnership is the first formal agreement between a major American company and a Lebanese state institution in more than two decades. It comes as Lebanon increasingly turns toward the digital economy as one of the few viable avenues to revitalize the job market and create opportunities for its young workforce.

The training program will cover practical skills in programming, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, delivered by Oracle in collaboration with several universities and aligned with international standards.

Officials say the message is clear: investing in Lebanese talent is no longer optional but essential if the country hopes to enter the economy of the future.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Variety and Tech

Digital

Transformation

US

Ambassador

Michel Issa

Confidence

Lebanon

Oracle

Deal

LBCI Next
Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

TikTok US to hold copy of algorithm, secured by Oracle: White House official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-18

Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

MSF says conditions for Gaza medics hard as ever despite truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More