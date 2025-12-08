Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The United States signaled renewed confidence in Lebanon's future, U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa said, as tech giant Oracle signed a cooperation agreement with the State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Ministry to train 50,000 Lebanese in digital and AI skills.



The trainees will be drawn primarily from university students, with additional seats allocated to public-sector employees. Candidates will be selected through a mechanism coordinated between the ministry and participating universities.



The partnership is the first formal agreement between a major American company and a Lebanese state institution in more than two decades. It comes as Lebanon increasingly turns toward the digital economy as one of the few viable avenues to revitalize the job market and create opportunities for its young workforce.



The training program will cover practical skills in programming, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, delivered by Oracle in collaboration with several universities and aligned with international standards.



Officials say the message is clear: investing in Lebanese talent is no longer optional but essential if the country hopes to enter the economy of the future.