Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had traveled to the Philippines: Australia police

16-12-2025 | 07:26
Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had traveled to the Philippines: Australia police
Bondi gunmen were inspired by Islamic State, had traveled to the Philippines: Australia police

Two alleged gunmen who attacked a Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach had travelled to the Philippines before the assault, which killed 15 people, and appeared to be inspired by Islamic State, police said on Tuesday.

The attack on Sunday was Australia's worst mass shooting in nearly 30 years, and is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.

The death toll stands at 16, including one of the alleged gunmen, identified by police as Sajid Akram, 50, who was shot by police. The man's 24-year-old son and alleged accomplice, identified by local media as Naveed Akram, was in critical condition in hospital after also being shot.


Reuters
 

Bondi

Gunmen

Islamic State

Philippines

Australia

Police

