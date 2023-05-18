FTC says popular fertility tracking app Premom shared sensitive data with Chinese analytics firms

FTC says popular fertility tracking app Premom shared sensitive data with Chinese analytics firms
FTC says popular fertility tracking app Premom shared sensitive data with Chinese analytics firms

A popular fertility tracking app shared users’ sensitive health information with third-party advertisers without their consent, a new Federal Trade Commission complaint alleges.

The FTC’s investigation into Premom, a fertility tracking app developed by Easy Healthcare that allows users to track ovulation, periods, and other health information, found that the company had shared identifiable health and location information with Google and marketing firm AppsFlyer since 2018.

Premom collected and shared data on “hundreds of thousands” of users, including details about their sexual and reproductive health, parental and pregnancy status, as well as other information about an individuals’ physical health conditions and status. The app also shared users’ location data along with unique advertising and device identifiers, which could be used by other advertisers to track users across the internet and other apps.
 

