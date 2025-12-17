News
Secretary-General of Tourism Federation to LBCI: Lebanon is back on holiday travel map
Lebanon News
17-12-2025 | 03:51
The Secretary-General of the Tourism and Trade Unions Federation, Jean Beiruti, said Lebanon has returned to the tourism map during the Christmas and New Year holidays, citing Arab and Gulf bookings.
In remarks to LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Beiruti said hotel occupancy rates have reached up to 80% in some establishments, reflecting a noticeable improvement in tourism activity.
Beiruti also said the pope's visit to Lebanon helped restore the country's image on the global stage, contributing to renewed international attention and confidence in the destination.
