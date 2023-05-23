News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification
Variety
2023-05-23 | 11:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fake Pentagon attack hoax shows perils of Twitter’s paid verification
Surprising literally no one, the combination of paid blue checks and generative AI makes it all too easy to spread misinformation. On Monday morning, a seemingly AI-generated image of an explosion at the Pentagon circulated around the internet, even though the event didn’t actually happen.
Within about half an hour, the image appeared on a verified Twitter account called “Bloomberg Feed,” which could very easily be mistaken for a real Bloomberg-affiliated account, especially since it had a blue check. That account has since been suspended. The Russian state-controlled news network RT also shared the image, according to screenshots that users captured before the tweet was deleted. Several Twitter accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers, like DeItaone, OSINTdefender and Whale Chart shared it. Even an Indian television network reported the fake Pentagon explosion. It is not immediately clear where this fake image and news story originated.
TechCrunch
Variety
Fake
Pentagon
Attack
Hoax
Shows
Peril
Twitter
Paid
Verification
Next
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-18
Twitter now allows paid users to upload two-hour long videos
Variety
2023-05-18
Twitter now allows paid users to upload two-hour long videos
0
Variety
2023-05-17
Meta’s paid verification program is now available in the UK
Variety
2023-05-17
Meta’s paid verification program is now available in the UK
0
Variety
2023-04-24
Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account
Variety
2023-04-24
Twitter gave a gold checkmark to a fake Disney account
0
Variety
2023-04-24
Twitter reinstates Blue verification mark for top accounts — even if they didn’t pay for it
Variety
2023-04-24
Twitter reinstates Blue verification mark for top accounts — even if they didn’t pay for it
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
13:26
Microsoft launches an AI tool to take the pain out of building websites
Variety
13:26
Microsoft launches an AI tool to take the pain out of building websites
0
Variety
13:22
Microsoft’s Azure AI Studio lets developers build their own AI ‘copilots’
Variety
13:22
Microsoft’s Azure AI Studio lets developers build their own AI ‘copilots’
0
Variety
13:17
Microsoft goes all in on plugins for AI apps
Variety
13:17
Microsoft goes all in on plugins for AI apps
0
Variety
13:14
Microsoft wants to make Windows a better place for developers
Variety
13:14
Microsoft wants to make Windows a better place for developers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-23
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
Variety
2023-02-23
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
0
Middle East
2023-05-22
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Middle East
2023-05-22
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
0
Variety
2023-05-02
Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform
Variety
2023-05-02
Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
3
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
6
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
7
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
8
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More